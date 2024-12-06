Capcom is “expanding on” ‘Monster Hunter World’ by bringing over the best aspects of the game to ‘Monster Hunter Wilds’.

The upcoming action-RPG will be the sixth mainline instalment in the fantasy franchise, and the game’s art director Kaname Fujioka has now stressed Capcom has delved “even further” into the best bits of ‘World’ in the new title to ensure that fans of the series will feel at home in ‘Wilds’.

Speaking during PC Gamer’s ‘PC Gaming Show” Most Wanted’, Fujioka explained: “Iit's true, ‘World’ has reached quite a lot of people. Seeing people become fans of the game means a lot to us, because through ‘Monster Hunter’, we're able to express the game design and creativity that we value so much. And for people around the world to really understand it has really given us a lot of confidence.

“As for ‘Wilds’, within that, we're really expanding on the parts that were appreciated in ‘World’ and taking it even further into that world.

“We wanted to make sure that those who become interested in ‘World’ can now truly become fans of the franchise.”

‘Monster Hunter World’ released in 2018, and went on to become the most popular entry into the franchise - selling roughly 21 million units.

Capcom is due to release ‘Monster Hunter Wilds’ in February 2025, and will no doubt want to replicate the storming success of its predacessor.