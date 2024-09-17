The upcoming expansions to ‘Cities: Skyline II’ has been pushed back again.

The city-building title - which was developed by Colossal Order and published by Paradox Interactive - was due to receive the Modern Architecture, Urban Promenades, and Bridges and Ports DLC packs before the end of the year, though all three content drops have been delayed to ensure the studio doesn’t “split [its] focus” between the DLCs.

In a post shared on Steam, Colossal Order wrote: “We will continue dedicating our efforts to the base game before shifting focus to paid content.

“Our goal is to ensure the community is satisfied with the state of the game, and once we’ve achieved that, we’ll be excited to release these amazing packs to you!”

Even though the content drops are “complete”, the Modern Architecture and Urban Promenades packs’ launch date have shifted from Q2 2024 to Q4 of 2024, after it was already pushed back from its initial release earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the Bridges and Ports expansion will miss its Q1 2025 release and will slip back a quarter next year.

The developer also pointed to a number of additional key areas it will be focusing on as work on the game continues, including “adjustments” for hotels and tourism, an expansion of the decor features introduced in the Detailer’s Patch, and further bug fixes.

Colossal Order concluded: “We are committed to making ‘Cities: Skylines II’ the best game it can possibly be, and we’ll keep working until we get there.”