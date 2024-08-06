'Clash of Clans' fans have been given the chance to 'claim' their own dragons in real life.

As the popular HBO show 'House of the Dragon' aired its season two finale over the weekend (04.08.24), the beloved mobile game's developer Supercell opted to fill the fantasy hole in the hearts of fans by offering them the chance to 'claim their dragon' via 'Clash of Clans'.

In a cheeky nod to the famed white-haired family from the programme, Supercell included a sign that read, "You don’t need platinum white hair to claim our dragons" on their pop-up stand at the Tower of London that handed out Baby Dragon plushies.

As groups of fans flocked to the stand to pick up their very own scaly friend, the lucky new owners of the Baby Dragons were also reminded that the beasts are still taking flight in 'Clash of Clans' through the season of dragons.

This PR stunt was reinforced by a new video posted to the official 'Clash of Clans' social media channels, which showcased how dragons can shape the battlefield in the game, while playfully taking aim at the HBO show by reminding viewers this is the title "where dragons still fly and they don’t need a two year break".

'Clash of Clans' is available on iOS and Android devices.