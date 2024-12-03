'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6' is set to collaborate with 'Squid Game'.

The first-person-shooter – which was published by Activision – is due to receive content based on the popular Netflix drama in January 2025, just after the show's second season releases on 26 December 2024.

Taking to X, the official 'Call of Duty' account posted a teaser for the collaboration and captioned the clip: "An invite you can't ignore. Netflix 'Squid Game' comes to 'Call of Duty' this January (sic)."

While there was no confirmation as to what the new content would be, the collaboration will likely mean players will get some new weapon and character skins, or even a map or mode themed around the programme.

After launching in October, 'Black Ops 6' propelled the 'Call of Duty' series to 500 million total sales, with Microsoft – which acquired Activision Blizzard last year for nearly $69 billion - calling the launch "the biggest 'Call of Duty' release ever".

The company reported 'Black Ops 6' had helped boost Xbox’s revenue by 61 per cent in the first quarter of this fiscal year, thanks in part to the title being added to the platform’s subscription service Game Pass on day-one.

As for its day-one release itself, Microsoft said the title had set a record for "Game Pass subscriber adds on launch day".