Activision CMO Tyler Bahl has revealed Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 cost as much 'as a major motion picture blockbuster'

The gaming industry has seen development and marketing costs balloon in recent years - with AAA titles in particular demanding some truly eye-watering sums - and now Activison’s marketing boss has revealed the upcoming shooter cost the studio quite the pretty penny.

Bahl told Variety: “Obviously, we want to generate sales, but I think overall, just awareness of the new game coming out.

“That’s always a focus, making ‘Black Ops 6’ the number one game this fall.

“Overall, I just want people to like the campaign and the work that we’re doing as marketing group. I think some of the work is really innovative.”

The marketing chief added he was delighted to see ‘Call of Duty’ character The Replacer appearing in “all these weird and different places” as that meant the game had “entered the cultural zeitgeist”.

He said: “We’re not just making a spot, The Replacer is showing up in all these weird and different places that are truly exciting. That’s what gets me excited, when he’s on ‘Monday Night Football’ and he’s doing something with Scott Van Pelt.

“And you everyone from my little brother to a grandparent is going, ‘I saw a ‘Black Ops 6’ commercial on ‘Monday Night Football,’ and him chasing Scott Van Pelt with a football machine.’

“Obviously, there’s hard metrics, but the litmus test for me is when we entered the cultural zeitgeist. That’s when we see true success.”

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ launches today (25.10.24) and is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.