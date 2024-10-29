Treyarch has announced it will be adding the Nuketown map and a new game mode to ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ this week.

With the first-person-shooter having only released last week (25.10.24), the developer has revealed it will be bringing the fan-favourite Nuketown map - which debuted in the first ‘Black Ops’ game from 2010 and has been a staple of the series ever since - to the title today (29.10.24), while the survival mode ‘Infected’ will be added on Friday (01.11.24).

Last night (28.10.24) on X, the official Treyarch account wrote: “Launch was only the beginning. Tomorrow, the Infected are coming to play. Nuketown joins the party on Friday.”

‘Infected’ is a survival mode where one player begins the match as contaminated, and must hunt down all of the other players in the lobby to win.

The game ends once every infected player is killed, or everyone becomes contaminated.

The mode started off as a custom, player-made feature for ‘Modern Warfare 3’ for April Fool’s day in 2012, though it has remained popular with the fanbase ever since.

As well as ‘Infected’, publisher Activision had previously promised to add more multiplayer modes to the game in the future.

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.