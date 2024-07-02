David Hasselhoff has joined several major video game studios in an effort to stop climate change.

The 71-year-old actor will be supporting the not-for-profit organisation PlanetPlay and their Make Green Tuesday Moves (MGTM) initiative which will allow players to make a real-world impact in the fight for a better tomorrow.

From today (02.07.24), participating games – like 'Subway Surfers' and 'Peridot' – will be launching special green items featuring 'The Hoff' himself, with all profits going to PlanetPlay.

In a statement, David said: "As someone who has spent years entertaining audiences around the world, I know the power of influence. Climate change isn't just a distant threat; it's here and now.

"By joining the Make Green Tuesday Moves initiative, we can turn our everyday gaming into a force for good. Let's make every play for our planet.

"Together, we can create a legacy of sustainability for future generations. Stay cool, stay green, and make a difference!"

The event will run until PlanetPlay's next monthly activation, with products on sale ranging from character skins and new or upcycled DLCs.

The games featuring David's green DLC as part of July’s MGTM are 'Avakin Life', 'Bowling Club', 'Car Driving School', 'Cook and Merge', 'Crazy Defence Heroes', 'Darts Club', 'Dawn Of Ages', 'Fishing Clash', 'Hunt Royale', 'Nitro Nation', 'Peridot', 'Piper Pets Café', 'Solitaire', 'Subway Surfers', 'The Great Ocean', 'Tile Dynasty', 'Top Drives', 'Train Station 2', 'Triple Title' and 'Wooduku'.