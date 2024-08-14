‘Until Dawn’s remastered version for PC and PlayStation 5 (PS5) is due to launch on 4 October 2024.

The beloved horror game - which initially launched exclusively on the PlayStation 4 in 2015 - was confirmed earlier today (14.08.24) to be getting its remastered release in time for Halloween this year.

Initially developed by Supermassive Games, the interactive title follows eight teenagers who are trapped in a spooky mountaintop cabin while they’re stalked by a serial killer and a pack of cannibalistic monsters.

Ballistic Moon - the studio behind the remaster - promised the new editions of the game would be a more “atmospheric experience” which better fits with the conventions of “modern horror”, helped by features like raytracing and “enhanced materials”.

In a PlayStation Blog post, creative director Neil McEwan said: “As a team of ‘Until Dawn’ fans and horror lovers, our intention has not been to alter the events of that fateful night. Instead, we have focused on giving the original game a cinematic update, offering the player a more intimate experience by enhancing the visual storytelling.”

The developer added the new title “has been built from the ground up using Unreal Engine 5”, and would boast “updated character models, environments, interactable props, visual effects, and animations, all designed to maximize the ‘Until Dawn’ experience on both PS5 and PC”.

As well as a few new collectable totems - which have been relocated from their original spots found in the original PS4 version of the game - McEwan added the prologue had been reworked in order to give the Washingtons extra screen time and to “explore their close family bond and get to know them a little better”.