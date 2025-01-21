'Days Gone' developer Bend Studio has insisted it "still plans on creating cool s***" after Sony reportedly shelved its unannounced live-service game.

Following the disaster of 'Concord', Bloomberg's Jason Schreier claimed Sony has cancelled two more first-party live-service games from Bend and Bluepoint Studios – with the latter developer reportedly having worked on a live-service 'God of War' title – and now Bend community manager Kevin McAllister has stressed the company isn’t done yet.

In response to Schreier's report, McAllister took to X (formally Twitter) and wrote: "I’ll keep this short. Thanks for the love and support everyone, especially to those that have reached out.

"P.S. We still plan on creating cool s***."

While no details about Bend's canned game were revealed, the developer previously teased it was working on a new IP which would include multiplayer and "[build] upon the open-world systems of 'Days Gone'", though it has not been confirmed whether this project is the same live-service game that has reportedly been cancelled.

Previously, insider Jeff Grubb claimed the Bend and Bluepoint teams found out their games had been shelved "at the same time as everyone else", but has since reneged on this comment.

He wrote on X: "This was my mistake. A source was trying to say that they just found out recently so they haven't had time to prepare what is next, and when I tried to recall that I mixed it up as the teams finding out when the story went live. I apologize."