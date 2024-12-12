‘Delta Force’ won’t be receiving a battle royale mode any time soon.

Delta Force

Fans of multiplayer shooter - which was developed by TiMi Studio Group subsidary Team Jade - have been taking to the battlefield since the game released last week (04.12.24), though ‘Delta Force’s game director Shadow Guo has now shut down the possibility of the title receiving any kind of free-for-all battle mode.

Instead, the studio's "primary focus" is on the 32 v 32 mode 'Warfare', and the co-op mode 'Operations'.

During a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything session, he said: “We don’t have such plans for now as our primary focus is on Operations and Warfare.”

While there won’t be a battle royale mode, the game will instead be receiving the ‘Black Hawk Down’ camapaign, which Guo teased would be a “love letter to classic ‘Delta Force’ titles”.

He said: “We are working hard to preserve and expand the ‘Delta Force’ franchise. The campaign, which is set in the '90s, is our love letter to classic ‘Delta Force’ titles.

“We would also like to create something new for the ‘Delta Force’ universe, hence the 2035 timeline set in the multiplayer part.”

The game director added development on the mode was “coming along nicely” and that the campaign should release in January 2025.

He said: “Our team will be sharing more details when it’s closer to the campaign’s launch.”