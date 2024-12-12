‘Destiny 2’ global community lead Dylan Gafner has admitted ‘The Dawning’ event “didn’t kick off on the high note we intended it to”.

Destiny 2

The sci-fi-shooter - which is helmd by Bungie - received its latest seasonal event earlier this week (10.12.24), though players were disappointed to find the update contained several significant bugs and glitches.

Now, ‘Destiny 2’s global community head has apologised for the issues in the event and conceded the team was “fully aware that [they’ve] missed the quality bar”.

Taking to X (formally Twitter), Gafner penned: “Not going to lie, it's been a rough couple of days. ‘The Dawning’ didn't kick off on the high note that we intended it to.

“We always want our end of year event to bring joy, relaxation, and loot to ‘Destiny 2’ during the quieter weeks of the year. This year, we're fully aware that we've missed the quality bar during the start of the event.

“It's an absolute bummer that many of these bugs shipped, and as you've seen, the team is hard at work addressing the problems and unblocking you from the rewards you're hunting for.

“They're eager to get things back on track so you can bake some goods for your favorite vendors as we head into the new year without worry.”

The developer added the team would have “work on [their] plate to reinvigorate the desire to play ‘Desiny’”, and that Bungie needs to “re-earn your trust, not just for [their] future, but the studio as a whole”.

He concluded: “We have work to do. We always do - and we'll always strive to do our best. For our studio, and for you - our community.”