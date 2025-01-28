Eighty percent of developers are focusing their efforts on PC games.

PC gaming is on the rise

That is according to GDC's new 2025 State of the Game Industry report, which surveyed 3,000 game developers and found that PC games are a big area of focus at the moment.

The report reads: "The exact reason for this jump is unclear, but it could be connected to the rising popularity of Valve's Steam Deck.

"This year's survey didn't single out Steam (or Valve's handheld gaming computer) as its own platform, because it's a hub for PC and Mac games. But it appears some developers do view it as a unique platform. For instance, when asked to name other platforms that interest them, almost half (44 percent) wrote in Steam Deck."

In 2024, some 66 percent of developers revealed that they were working on games for PC. But that figure has now jumped to 80 percent.

The report added: "While the reason for this is unclear, it could be at least partially attributed to the rising popularity of Valve's Steam Deck.

"While the Steam Deck wasn't specifically listed as an option for developers to list as a platform they're developing games for, of the respondents who chose the 'Other' option, 44 percent of them wrote in Steam Deck as a platform they're interested in."

