‘Doom: The Dark Ages’ won’t have multiplayer.

Doom: The Dark Ages will be a singleplayer experience only, developer id Software has said.

The upcoming first-person-shooter received a new trailer at yesterday’s (23.01.25) Xbox Developer Direct, and while players won’t be able to slay demons with their friends, developer id Sofware has insisted the game will have “the most expansive, most epic campaign ever”.

Speaking with Eurogamer, the studio’s head Marty Stratton said: “We made that decision early so we could really just go all in on the campaign. It's our largest, most expansive, most epic campaign ever, and we're just really happy with the decision.

“It's been awesome to have the team focused just on polishing and finishing the campaign.”

‘Doom: The Dark Ages’ game director Hugo Martin added id Software wanted to “focus on the singleplayer campaign”, and had pointed to the inclusion of the dragon and Atlan mech as a big factor in the studio's decision to keep the title a strictly solo experience.

He explained: “That’s why we were able to put the dragon and the Atlan in.

“I mean, these are things we wanted to do in the game for, like, multiple games now, but couldn’t, because we had a multiplayer component – which we loved – but really, it was meant to just focus on the single player campaign and just level up that experience for players.”

‘Doom: The Dark Ages’ will take place before 2016’s ‘Doom’ and ‘Doom Eternal’ from 2020, and is slated to release on 15 May 2025 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC.