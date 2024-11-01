‘Dragon Age: The Veilguard’ has made history by becoming Electronic Arts’ (EA) biggest single-player game ever on Steam.

The fantasy RPG - which was developed by BioWare - released yesterday (31.10.24) onto the platform and peaked at 70,414 concurrent players, beating the publisher’s previous record-holder ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’, which achieved an all-time peak of 67,855 in April 2023.

As well as becoming EA’s biggest single-player title it has ever released on Steam , ‘The Veilguard’ is currently sitting just outside of the top 10 most-played games on the platform, beating Larian Studios’ ‘Baldur’s Gate III’.

‘The Veilguard is also currently boasting a noteworthy 77.61 per cent approval rating on SteamDB, placing it behind BioWare’s previous RPGs ‘Mass Effect’ and ‘Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic’, which have 91.35 per cent and 89.27 per cent positive reviews respectively.

Earlier this week, EA CEO Andrew Wilson predicted ‘The Veilguard’ had “breakout potential” because early reviews had been “incredibly strong”.

In the company’s most recent investor’s call, Wilson said: “While I think it's too early to predict the outcome the critical reviews have been incredibly strong. The team feels really energised by what they have delivered. And my sense is that yes, it has breakout capabilities.”