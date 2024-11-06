‘Dragon Age: The Veilguard’ creative director John Epler has weighed in on BioWare’s multiplayer future.

The recently-released RPG is the latest entry into the studio’s singeplayer portfolio, though the head developer has now suggested BioWare may explore a multiplayer title for its next project.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, Elper said: “It’s possible to tell a strong story in a multiplayer game. ‘Final Fantasy XIV’ does an excellent job.

“Multiplayer also introduces some complications around world states. I make a giant choice in my world, and the world changes.”

Even so, Epler emphasised singleplayer games were better at “crafting the experiences” that RPGs are known for.

He added: “It’s funny, because the games I play the most on my personal time are actually multiplayer games.

“But when it comes to crafting these worlds and crafting the experiences, I love the focus that singleplayer can give you.”

Looking to the future of the ‘Dragon Age’ franchise, Epler - who has worked on the series since its debut in 2009 - admitted it was unlikely any previous titles would be remastered in the style of the ‘Mass Effect: Legendary Edition’ because most of the developers at BioWares don’t have experience in the studio’s old game engines, like Eclipse.

He said: “I think I’m one of about maybe 20 people left at BioWare who’s actually used Eclipse.

“It’s something that’s not going to be as easy ‘Mass Effect’, but we do love the original games. Never say never, I guess that’s what it comes down to.”