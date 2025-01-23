Electronic Arts (EA) has said ‘Dragon Age: The Veilguard’ has missed the company’s internal expectations.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard missed EA's internal expectations by nearly 50 percent.

The fantasy-RPG - which was developed by BioWare - released to consoles and PC in October 2024, and publisher EA has now revealed the game is “down nearly 50 per cent from the company’s expectations”.

In EA’s preliminary Q3 FY2025 earnings report, the business said: “‘Dragon Age’ engaged approximately 1.5 million players during the quarter, down nearly 50 per cent from the company’s expectations.”

EA has now revised its earning forecast for the current fiscal year - which ends on 31 March 2025 - downwards, and “now expects net bookings of approximately $2.215 billion for the third fiscal quarter and an updated range of $7. billion to $7.15 billion for fiscal year 2025”.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson admitted both ‘Dragon Age: The Veilguard’ and ‘EA Sports FC 25’ had “underperformed [by the company’s] net bookings expectations”.

He said: “During Q3, we continued to deliver high-quality games and experiences across our portfolio; however, ‘Dragon Age’ and ‘EA Sports FC 25’ underperformed our net bookings expectations.

“This month, our teams delivered a comprehensive gameplay refresh in addition to our annual Team of the Year update in ‘FC 25’; positive player feedback and early results are encouraging.

“We remain confident in our long-term strategy and expect a return to growth in FY26, as we execute against our pipeline.”

EA is expected to present its full earnings on 4 February 2025.