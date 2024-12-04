'Elden Ring 2' is not in the works.

FromSoftware has no plans to make 'Elden Ring 2'

Despite the massive success of FromSoftware's 2022 action role-playing game - which is one of the biggest-selling video games of all time - and the bonanza DLC expansion 'Shadow of the Ertree', director Hidetaka Miyazaki has insisted they are no active plans to release a follow-up, though he didn't rule out other spin-offs in the future.

Speaking at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2024 Japan Asia, the FromSoftware president said: “We’re not really considering developments such as an Elden Ring 2."

While the DLC was received warmly - including being nominated for the Best Game honour at the 2024 Game Awards – Miyazaki previously said 'Elden Ring' wouldn't be getting any more expansions.

He told the Chinese outlet Campfire Camp: "'Elden Ring' emphasises the exploration and adventure of the big world. In order to provide such an experience, it inevitably needs a broad and huge scene.

"Therefore, instead of splitting it into several parts, it is better to make a big one. If it is sold separately, the freedom of exploration and sense of adventure will be discounted."