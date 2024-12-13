‘Elden Ring: Nightreign’ and ‘The Witcher 4’ have been officially revealed.

Elden Ring: Nightreign

At last night’s (12.12.24) Game Awards, FromSoftware and CD Projekt Red unveiled their upcoming titles, with the ‘Elden Ring’ developer confirming their next project would be a multiplayer co-op action survival game.

In a statement released after The Game Awards concluded, publisher Bandai Namco said: “‘Elden Ring: Nightreign’ will thrust players into co-op multiplayer PVE combat against a harsh and unforgiving world.

“Teaming up in squads of three – or daring to go solo – they must outlast a three day-and-night cycle, making split decisions about combat and exploration across changing maps to become strong enough to take down terrifying bosses at the end of each day.”

Bandai Namco added the game - which will release next year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - was “set a universe parallel to the events of ‘Elden Ring’” and takes place in Limveld.

Meanwhile, CD Projekt Red revealed its fourth entry into ‘The Witcher’ series, in which players will explore the Magpie Forest as the new protagonist Ciri - who will be replacing Geralt of Rivia as the new face of the franchise.

‘The Witcher 4’ game director Sebastian Kalemba said: “We're kicking off a brand new 'Witcher' saga, this time with Ciri as the heart of the story.

“For the longest time we knew that we wanted Ciri to be the protagonist of ‘The Witcher 4’; it just felt natural to us and we believe that Ciri deserves it.

“In this game we want to explore what it means to truly become a witcher by following Ciri on her Path.”