The ‘Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree’ DLC won’t be eligable for BAFTA’s Best Game honour.

The BAFTA Game Awards ceremony is taking place on 8 April 2025, though the FromSoftware expansion will miss out on the Best Game accolade as only “full games” are eligable in that category, the orgnaisation has confirmed.

A BAFTA spokesperson told Eurogamer: “Our Best Game category specifically recognises full games which have released for the first time in the past year.”

Instead, ‘Shadow of the Erdtree’ and other DLCs launched in 2024 like ‘Diablo IV’s ‘Vessel of Hatred’ and ‘Final Fantasy XVI’s ‘Rising Tide’ will be eligable for BAFTA’s Evolving Game award.

The spokesperson continued: “DLC, along with other updates and enhancements made to games originally released before 25th November 2023, are part of the consideration in our Evolving Game category.”

This comes after BAFTA released its longlist for the orgnaisation’s 2025 ceremony, which includes 58 titles - like ‘Helldivers 2’, ‘The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom’ and ‘Silent Hill 2’ - across 17 categories.

While ‘Shadow of the Erdtree’ will miss out on BAFTA’s Best Game award, the expansion is up for The Game Awards’ Game of the Year alongside ‘Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’, ‘Astro Bot’, ‘Balatro', ‘Metaphor: ReFantazio’ and ‘Black Myth: Wukong’.