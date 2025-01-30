Elliot Page's production company is turning 'Beyond: Two Souls' into a TV series.

The 37-year-old actor played Jodie Holmes in the 2013 action-adventure game developed by Quantic Dream and published by Sony Computer Entertainment and looks set to reprise the role for the TV adaptation.

It's still in the early stages of development under Elliot's Pageboy Productions banner.

Willem Dafoe, 69, is reprising his role as Nathan Dawkins, a researcher in the Department of Paranormal Activity and Jodie's surrogate-father-figure.

As per Deadline, the series is “expected to explore the game’s non-linear narrative".

The game sees players either play as Jodie or a supernatural entity called Aiden, which she has a psychic connection to.

Elliot added in a statement to the outlet: “Filming the game was one of the most challenging and fulfilling acting experiences of my career.

“The story’s rich narrative and emotional depth offer us a fantastic foundation. We want to create a unique vision of the characters and their journeys that resonates with fans and newcomers.”

Pageboy’s Head of Development and Production Matt Jordan Smith said: “Delving into questions of survival and how split-second decisions can alter not just our lives, but the lives of others, are key to telling the story."

Quantic Dream writer-and-director David Cage added: “I was blown away by [Elliot’s] acting performance in the game, and I couldn’t think of anyone else to tell this story with the same passion on another medium.

“Beyond: Two Souls is a very special game for millions of players around the world who were moved by the story of Jodie and Aiden, and their journey in life and beyond.”

A release date is not known at this time.