Epic Games is scrapping its 'Fortnite' promise to never make Battle Pass items available to buy at a later date.

Fortnite

The studio is set to ditch its long standing rule entirely, having faced accusations of going back on the promise in the past by releasing paid variants of previous Battle Pass characters.

Now though, Epic has confirmed plans to move on from the model, which means any items released in a Battle Pass can be sold in the Fortnite Shop 18 months after its release.

In a blog post, the developer said: "Items in future Fortnite Battle Passes might be offered for purchase in the Fortnite Shop after 18 or more months from the Battle Pass’ expiration.

"A Battle Pass item may include a different number of its alt Styles each time it comes to the Shop.

"This change lets us continue investing in new and exciting Battle Pass rewards while enabling players down the road to also enjoy the content, including Outfits based on popular licensed characters.

"Battle Pass benefits stay the same: pages of unlockable rewards you can use across one or more Fortnite experiences. You’ll still be able to progress in the Battle Pass by playing any experience that grants XP!"

The team explained that "any type of item" are eligible to appear in the shop, but not all items are guaranteed to be made available in this way.

They clarified: "Shop selection is dependent on a variety of factors, and there is no guarantee that a Battle Pass item will come to the Shop after this change goes into effect.

"If an item in a future Battle Pass will never be available outside the Pass, we’ll let you know!"

The studio also noted that "the number of alt Styles with a Battle Pass item may vary each time" it appears in the shop.

Meanwhile, the pricing of the Battle Passes will remain the same.