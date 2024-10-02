Epic Games is now “financially sound” after it let go of 830 staff members, CEO Tim Sweeney has said.

The company - which is behind the battle royale favourite ‘Fortnite’ - laid off roughly 16 per cent of its work force in September 2023 so that the studio could “continue to focus on [its] ambitious plans”, though Epic’s boss has now stressed the business is in a much better place.

During a presentation at yesterday’s (01.10.24) Unreal Fest 2024, Sweeney said: “I'm happy to tell you now that the company is financially sound, and that ‘Fortnite’ and the Epic Games Store have hit new records in concurrency and success.”

The Epic founder added the company “spent the last year rebuilding and really executing solidly on all fronts”, and was happy to see ‘Fortnite’ hit 110 million monthly active users over the holiday period.

Meanwhile, the company has filed another antitrust lawsuit against Google and Samsung, accusing the two tech giants of illegally conspiring to undermined third-party app stores like the Epic Games Store.

The case is mostly focused on Samsung’s “Auto Blocker” feature, which currently is enabled by default on the business’ smartphones.

The feature automatically stops users from installing apps unless they come from “authorised sources” like the Google Play Store or the Galaxy Store.