Speculation is mounting over the potential addition of ‘Final Fantasy 16’ to Sony’s PS Plus subscription service.

The excitement follows a brief appearance of the game on the platform on 29 August, sparking hopes the critically acclaimed title could soon be accessible to all PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers.

‘Final Fantasy 16’ was listed as part of the service’s library, offering full access to subscribers.

But hours later the listing was modified to reflect the game’s full retail price, leading to widespread speculation that an official announcement is on the way.

One fan said on social media: “This might be a mistake, but it sure feels like something is coming.”

The possibility of ‘Final Fantasy 16’ joining PS Plus has reignited discussions around the service, which faced backlash in 2023 after Sony implemented a substantial price hike.

Many gamers are now eagerly awaiting confirmation, especially given the game has not been available even as a demo on the platform.

Released exclusively for PlayStation 5 in 2023, ‘Final Fantasy 16’ has been a major success for developer Square Enix.

A PC version is set to launch on 17 September, and director Hiroshi Takai has shared his optimism about the release.

He told GamesRadar+: “Looking at the results, I think the time we’ve put into optimising the game for PC was time well spent.”

The director also hinted future ‘Final Fantasy’ titles might have simultaneous console and PC releases.

Meanwhile, Sony has confirmed ‘Quidditch Champions’, ‘Little Nightmares 2’, and ‘MLB The Show 24’ will be added to the PS Plus service from 3 September to 30 September across all tiers.