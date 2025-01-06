‘Fallout’ co-creator Tim Cain has argued games will always “default” to violent themes and gameplay so long as customers keep buying them.

Fallout 4

The developer - who created the popular post-apocalyptic RPG franchise at Interplay Productions - said it was “obvious” that the industry will continue to rely on more violent titles like ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ and ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ because “action genres tend to sell very well”.

In a recent video posted to his YouTube account, Cain explained: “If you have a company and it's trying to make money and there's one game type that sells millions of copies and another one that sells a hundred thousand, which one are you going to do if they both take just as much time and money to develop? This is why I tell people to vote with their dollars.”

Cain added that if enough consumers voted with their wallets and didn’t purchase these violent games, “companies will listen”.

He said: “Action genres tend to sell very well, and by that I mean, action RPGs kinda outsell classic RPGs, even though both of them are violent.

“It's also easier to market those sorts of games. When you watch a trailer and you see people actually doing things - jumping, climbing, shooting, punching - it looks like, ‘Whoa! Look at all the things you can do in that game.’ It’s hard to show the other things.”