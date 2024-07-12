‘Fallout: London’ could be releasing soon after Team FOLON revealed the title is currently awaiting its final quality assurance tests.

The highly-anticipated mod for ‘Fallout 4’ - which will let players explore the post-apocalyptic capital city - was due to release in April, though the project was thrown into limbo after Bethesda announced a surprise update to next-gen version of the game which FOLON feared could impact its launch.

However, the studio has now declared “the end is in sight” after it submitted its final build release to the CD Projekt Red-owned mod site GOG.

In a post to X, the company penned: “There has been a lot of speculation regarding our upcoming release, and we wanted to open up and clear the air for our core supporters.

“The bottom line is that we’ve sent several bids over to GOG for QA testing and we are waiting for the final green light.

“Once they’ve completed the process of double-checking that ‘Fallout: London’ and its installer work on all supported machines, we should be good to go.”

The studio concluded: “While it may seem like not a lot is going on, we can assure you that the heads of the department have been working non-stop behind the scenes during this time to make the release build as good as it can be. The end is in sight.”