Square Enix is set to resume automatic housing demolition in 'Final Fantasy 14' for Japan.

Out of respect of the earthquake and tsunamis at the Noto Peninsula in Japan in January that saw lives lost, the video game developer suspended auto-demolition, but the arrival of Patch 7.01 on July 16, 2024, will see the feature reinstated.

Square Enix said in a blog post at the time of the natural disasters: “From all of us on the Final Fantasy 14 development and management team, our hearts go out to those who were affected by the massive earthquake.

“Due to the damages and other factors, we have decided to temporarily suspend the automatic demolition of estates.

“The timer has been stopped again after a short period in light of the damage and circumstances of the people affected by the disaster. We ask for your consideration and understanding.”

Square Enix vowed to "monitor the situation" and resume automatic demolition when the time was right.

It added: “It is our sincere hope that recovery is swift, and those of you who were affected will be able to rejoin us in Eorzea soon."

And they have now confirmed the feature will be back next month.

The developer did the same thing amid the start of the war in Ukraine.