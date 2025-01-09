'Final Fantasy VII' director Yoshinori Kitase would love to see the video game turned into a movie.

Final Fantasy VII director Yoshinori Kitase would like to see the hit game turned into a Hollywood movie

While there are currently no talks in place for a big-screen adaptation of the 1997 role-playing video game developed by Square for the PlayStation, Kitase says there are creators out there who have expressed their interest in a film set in the universe.

Speaking in a new interview with gaming podcaster Danny Peña, he said: "I've been hearing things about creators out there who are very interested in the property who love the Final Fantasy 7 universe. And so, yeah, personally, I would love to see something come out of these creators in terms of a cinematic or some kind of visual piece."

The hit game was already turned into the anime film ‘Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children in 2005.

The animation was helmed by Tetsuya Nomura and only released on DVD.

Video game movies have become a lucrative business with blockbusters including ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’, ‘Uncharted’, and the ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’, ‘Tomb Raider’ and ‘Resident Evil’ films.

Meanwhile, Sony has just confirmed films based on ‘Horizon Zero Down’, ‘Until Dawn’ and ‘Helldivers 2’.