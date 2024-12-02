‘Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’ director Naoki Hamaguchi refused to allow “too many cooks” into the kitchen to work on the game.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi refused to allow 'too many cooks' into the kitchen to work on the game

The action-RPG - which was developed by Square Enix and is the second instalment in the ‘Final Fantasy VII’ remake trilogy - received plenty of praise when it released in February, and now the game’s director has stressed the reason behind the game’s success is becasue he didn’t let it be made by committe, as that would have “spoiled the broth”.

Hamaguchi told Edge magazine: “I am a strong believe in the idea that too many cooks spoil the broth.

“If there are too many people inputting, giving ideas and opinions on what needs to be in there, what needs to change, the work can easily lose its character.”

‘Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’s ending - the gut-wrenching demise of Aerith - proved to be controversial among fans, but Hamaguchi said he purposefully included the scene as to boost anticipation for the third and final entry in the trilogy.

The directed explained to Eurogamer: “There was a danger there, there was definitely a trap.

“With the original game, I was just a fan. I played the game when I was younger, and I've got my perspective on that scene as just a single fan.

“I felt if I made a decision - it has to go in this direction, we have to do it this way - that would very much make it a fan-driven thing.

“Maybe make it more like fan service. I kind of want to avoid doing that.”