‘Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’ director Naoki Hamaguchi has stressed he “respects the modding community” - but has insisted players shouldn’t use mods that “detract from the intended game experience”.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi 'respects the modding community' - but insists players shouldn’t use mods that 'detract from the intended game experience'.

The developer stirred up controversy last December when he told modders “not to create or install anything offensive or inappropriate” for the RPG before it launched on PC earlier this month (23.01.25), and now Hamaguchi has emphasised that while he stands by his comments, he also sees mods “as a positive thing”.

Speaking with Automaton, the Square Enix head said: “I wasn't trying to tell people not to use mods. It was more about being mindful. Both creators and users alike should ensure mods don’t detract from the intended game experience.

“I respect the modding community.”

Hamaguchi added “mods have played a significant role” in the growth of PC gaming, and pointed to Bethesda’s ‘Fallout’ and ‘Elder Scrolls’ series as examples of titles where mods had given them a second wind.

He continued: “Mods have played a significant role in the rise of the PC market. Look at series like ‘Fallout’ or ‘The Elder Scrolls’ – even years after release, new mods breathe life into these games, making players want to come back to them.”

This comes as ‘Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’ became the most popular singleplayer entry into the franchise and surpassed 40,000 concurrent players on Steam - beating its predecessor ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’ and ‘Final Fantasy XVI’, which had a peak of 13,803 and 27,508 concurrent players respectively.