Final Fantasy XVI is reportedly going to release on Xbox soon.

The action role-playing-game – which was developed by Square Enix - released last year exclusively on the PlayStation 5, but reliable leaker NateDrake has now claimed the title will be making its way over to Microsoft's console in the near future.

On the ResetEra forum, the industry insider was asked whether it was possible 'Final Fantasy XVI' could launch on Xbox, to which he said a release "is going to happen. Just waiting for Square to announce it."

If this turns out to be true, this will be one of the first big PlayStation properties to make its way over to Xbox after Microsoft released several of their titles on Sony's platform earlier this year, including 'Hi-Fi Rush', 'Sea of Thieves', 'Pentiment' and 'Grounded'.

A port of the game to Xbox isn't completely out of the question, as Square Enix previously announced they were working on bringing the title to PC in September 2023.

At PAX West last year, 'Final Fantasy XVI' producer and director Naoki Yoshida said: "We are aware that many of you have been asking for a PC version. So, allow me to take this opportunity to officially announce that development on a PC version is currently underway."