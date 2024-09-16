Miles Jacobson has teased that 'Football Manager 25' will be different from its predecessor.

Football Manager 25 currently has a planned release date of November 2024

The Sports Interactive boss has shared an update on the forthcoming video game and admitted that things are "good" with the progress but insisted that it will be nothing like 'FM24' that came before it.

He told Eurogamer: "Things- things are good. What I don't want to do is be sitting here and be overhyping things because I don't think it helps anyone."

"This is something that's really important for us to try and get people to understand and I'm talking journalists as well as consumers, because maybe we weren't as - I think we were clear, but I'm not sure that the message is getting out there fully: FM25 is not a continuation of FM24. FM 25 is: 'This is the next generation of 'Football Manager' - and this is the first chapter in the new book of 'Football Manager', and will get expanded on..

"If people are expecting FM24 plus, plus, plus, plus, plus, they're not going to be getting that with FM25."

The games designer recently revealed ahead of the game's planned November release that there have been great efforts at the company to work on "international management" within the corporation and that their desire for quality meant that the launch had to be delayed from its initial September date.

He wrote: "We've looked really hard at international management in FM and determined that what we were planning to deliver wouldn't reach our initial quality threshold.

"International management will return in a much more feature-rich way to FM26, FM26 Console and FM26 Touch."