Popular 'Fortnite' mode Fortnite OG is returning for good.

Fortnite is bringing back the hugely popular OG Mode

Epic Games' battle royale game's throwback mode features the original map, loot, and gameplay from 2017's Chapter 1 and was launched for a limited time only in November 2023 before the event ended the following month.

A post on the game's official X page read: “OG is coming BACK and is here to stay.

Relive Battle Royale from the start and explore the OG map, collect OG loot, and relive OG seasons.”

The nostalgic mode proved so popular upon its arrival, that a whopping 44 million players - the biggest number in the game's history - swiftly logged in to go down memory lane.

And now, it's been confirmed that it will be returning on December 6, 2024 as a permanent feature.

OG sees players get to experience Pleasant Park and Tilted Towers again, as well as the original seasons and challenges.

Meanwhile, Epic Games recently declared it is “financially sound” after letting go of 830 staff members.

CEO Tim Sweeney said the company laid off roughly 16 per cent of its work force in September 2023 so that the studio could “continue to focus on [its] ambitious plans”, but Epic’s boss stressed the business is in a much better place.

During a presentation at last month's Unreal Fest 2024, Sweeney said: “I'm happy to tell you now that the company is financially sound, and that ‘Fortnite’ and the Epic Games Store have hit new records in concurrency and success.”

The Epic founder added the company “spent the last year rebuilding and really executing solidly on all fronts”, and was happy to see ‘Fortnite’ hit 110 million monthly active users over the holiday period.