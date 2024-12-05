‘Dragon Age: The Veilguard’ game director Corinne Busche has teased big changes could be coming to the series.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard game director Corinne Busche has teased big changes could be coming to the series

The fantasy role-playing-game - which was developed by BioWare - only released in October, though the director is already looking to the future and has now said fans should expect some kind of significant overhaul to the story in the studio's next project becasue ‘Dragon Age’ is “a franchise of reinvention”.

In an interview with Eurogamer, Busche said: “There's so many stories left, so many mysteries left unsolved, so I'll leave that for what it is.

“As for what the next iteration becomes, what that looks like, what style of game that is: well as I said, it's a franchise of reinvention.

“In some ways there are some parallels in that regard, to say, the ‘Final Fantasy’ series. Of course, very different in terms of choice and consequences, and so many other factors, but there are those RPG franchises that embrace that reinvention, that when a new one gets announced, it really piques your curiosity about where are we going to go? What kind of adventure is this going to be?

“So again, I will remain of the point of view that it [‘Dragon Age’s ability to reinvent itself] remains our greatest challenge and our greatest opportunity.”

Series creative director John Epler added there were “lots of stories [he] still want to tell in this setting”.

He explained: “There's a lot of threads that - we answered a lot of questions in ‘Veilguard’ but I think we also planted a few new seeds, and new thoughts and threads.

“I just love the franchise. I love the storytelling and I love the characters in it, and I am just excited to, ideally, keep telling stories in this world.”