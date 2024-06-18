FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki has insisted the studio won’t suffer mass layoffs “as long as this company is [his] responsibility”.

As the gaming industry continues to go through financial troubles - with Xbox recently shutting down ‘Hi-Fi Rush’ developer Tango Gameworks in its entirety - the ‘Elden Ring’ boss has now emphasised his employee’s jobs are safe for the foreseeable future.

During an interview with PC Gamer, he said: “Speaking to myself and this company, I want to say that this is not something I would wish on the staff at FromSoftware in a million years.

“I'm pretty sure our parent company Kadokawa understands that and shares that view.”

Miyazaki compared himself to the late Nintendo president Satoru Iwata, who famously took a 50 per cent pay cut in 2013 in order to ensure the company didn’t need to axe any jobs.

He said: “I think it was the old ex-president of Nintendo, Iwata-san, who said that, ‘people who are afraid of losing their jobs are afraid of making good things.’

“I'm paraphrasing that, but I totally share this view.

“I think it's true. And I think the people at Kadokawa, our parent company, understand that I hold this view very strongly.”

“While we can’t say 100 per cent - we can't say with complete certainty what the future's going to hold for From and Kadokawa - at least as long as this company is my responsibility, that's something I would not let happen.

“So hopefully our players and our fans can take a little bit of assurance from that.”