The Game Awards have updated its rules to allow DLCs and remakes eligible for all categories of its honours, including Game of the Year.

Ahead of the release of shortlists, The Game Awards has revealed it will be considering DLCs, remakes, game seasons and remasters for every prize category for this year’s ceremony because it wants to “recognise the best creative and technical work each year, irrespective of the format of that content’s release”.

In a statement, the organisation said: “Expansion packs, new game seasons, DLCs, remakes and remasters are eligible in all categories, if the jury deems the new creative and technical work to be worthy of a nomination.

“Factors such as the newness of the content and its price/value should be taken into consideration.”

This change means the likes of ‘Elden Ring’ DLC ‘Shadow of the Erdtree’, the ‘Silent Hill 2’ remake and expansions for ‘Apex Legends’ and ‘Destiny’ could win Game of the Year.

The Game Awards nominations are expected to be announced later today (18.11.24), with the ceremony itself set to take place on 13 December in the Peacock Theater, Los Angeles.

Last Year, Larian Studios’ RPG ‘Baldur’s Gate III’ won Game of the Year after beating ‘Alan Wake 2’, ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’, ‘Resident Evil 4’, ‘Super Mario Bros. Wonder’ and ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for the honour’.