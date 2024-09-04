Gamers can get 'Football Manager 2024' for free and keep it forever if they install it within a seven-day period.

Football Manager 2024 will be available for free for those on PC

Last year's edition of the annual football title was widely praised for introducing a range of new features for console coaches and fans of the game can keep it permanently on PC.

'Football Manager 2024' - which is currently priced at £44.99 on both Epic Games and Steam - will be available for free from the Epic Games store from Thursday (05.09.24) until September 12.

The store gives out free games every week on an occasional basis and 'Football Manager' fans can experience the game ahead of the release of the new installment 'Football Manager 2025' in November.

It was revealed earlier this year that the Premier League had partnered with 'Football Manager' as developer Sports Interactive announced a four-year licensing agreement which will see all 20 clubs, players and official kits join every version of the game.

Sports Interactive Studio Director Miles Jacobson said: "Since 'Football Manager's inception, we have always wanted to work with the Premier League, and we’re delighted to announce today that at last we are.

"The partnership isn’t just about the huge in-game benefits it’ll give our fans, but also the opportunities it provides us to help with the incredible things that the Premier League and their clubs do off the pitch. That includes community and charitable work, two things we’re enormously passionate about, as well as the ability to work with some of their existing partners.

"We are very grateful to the Premier League and their other partners in our space for enabling us to be an officially licensed product of the world’s most commercially successful football league."