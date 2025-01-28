Gamers have been invited to test-drive the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo has sent out invites to gamers

The much-anticipated console has yet to be given an official release date, but a number of gamers have been invited to get hands-on with the Nintendo Switch 2 at events in New York, Los Angeles and Dallas.

A leaked email sent to gamers reads: "Congratulations! You are going to Nintendo Switch 2 Experience: Los Angeles. We look forward to seeing you there."

Despite this, it currently remains unclear what exactly will be showcased at the upcoming events.

The showcase in New York is being staged between April 4 and April 6, while the Los Angeles event is being held from April 11 to 13. The Dallas event will be staged between April 25 and 27.

However, it's already been confirmed that only US residents are permitted to attend the events.

Meanwhile, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser previously revealed that the company is always considering "how technology can enhance gameplay experiences".

He told the Washington Post newspaper: "We are always looking at technology and how technology can enhance gameplay experiences. It’s not technology for technology’s sake.

"It’s how specifically can technology enhance a gameplay experience. And then where do you apply that technology? Do you want to apply it on current existing hardware or platforms, or do you want to wait for the next platform? And then what’s the right gameplay experience with that?"

