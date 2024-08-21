Gamescom has scrapped its Best Nintendo Game Award because there are “too few submissions”.

The honour has been at the event since 2011, but The Gamescom Awards committee has now confirmed there won’t be a Best Nintendo Switch Game prize because the Japanese company hasn’t released enough titles this year.

A spokesperson told TheGamer: “There were too few submissions for the Best Nintendo Switch category this year. The award committee, therefore, decided to cancel the category.”

Last year, Nintendo emerged from the ceremony with several accolades, scooping up four awards for ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ - which included Best Gameplay, Best Audio, Most Epic and Best Nintendo Game - and winning the Most Wholesome Award for ‘Pikmin 4’.

Despite missing out on this category, Nintendo will still be at Gamescom as Civilization VII’ and ‘Little Nightmares III’ have been confirmed to be at the event - with the latter title also being nominated for Best Visuals, Best Audio, Best Microsoft Xbox Game and Best Sony PlayStation Game.

So far, 11-Bit Studios and Bandai Namco are leading with the highest number of nominations at Gamescom, - which will start today (20.04.24) at 7PM BST for the Opening Night Live showcase.

For 11-Bit, ‘The Alters’, ‘Creatures of Ava’ and ‘Frostpunk 2’ have been put up for awards, while Bandai Namco has ‘Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero’, ‘Unknown 9’ and ‘Little Nightmares III’ lined up for accolades.