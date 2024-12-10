‘God of War’ head Raf Grasseti has joined Naughty Dog for the studio's "next big thing".

God of War: Ragnarok

The developer - who had served as the 2018 title’s principal artist and the art director on its sequel ‘God of War: Ragnarok’ - was let go from Netfix’s “AAA” game studio in October, though Grasseti has now revealed he has joined ‘The Last of Us’ creator for their “next chapter”.

On Instagram, he posted: “I’m super excited to be joining the amazing crew and project over at @naughty_dog_inc , and to be back to Playstation!

“I’m joining [Naughty Dog head Neil] Druckmann and his team as art director, to help create the next big thing! A huge thanks to everybody who was involved on making this happen and all my

friends from sister studios (sic).

“I’m hyped and can’t wait to share more about it! Cheers!”

Grasseti left Sony Santa Monica in May after 11 years at the studio to work on ambitious, multi-device projects with big budgets at Netflix’s Team Blue, though the developer was shuttered five months later.

The company also had some of the industry’s other biggest talents on board, including former ‘Overwatch’ executive producer Chacko Sonny, and ‘Halo Infinite’ creative director Joseph Staten.

On top of these gaming giants, Team Blue also featured Netflix studio's director of technology Jerry Edsall - who was the lead programmer on ‘Gears 5’ and ‘Gears of War 4’ - as well as former campaign lead for ‘Destiny 2’ Gavin Irby.