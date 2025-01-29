'Grand Theft Auto V' actor Steven Ogg wants his character to "die" in 'GTA VI'.

The actor is best known for playing volatile criminal and bank robber Trevor Philips, one of the main protagonists in the 2013 video game, and after his shocking murder of Johnny Klebitz, he would like to see Trevor meet his demise at the start of the next game in the hit action-adventure series by Rockstar Games.

Asked about the possibility of reprising the role, he told Screen Rant: “I wish it would be fun if Trevor appeared in it just to be killed at the beginning.

“I think that would be cool, because it also acknowledges the fans of like, ‘Hey, thank you.’ Pass the torch, stomp Trevor’s head in, and sort of put an end to that and allow a new generation to take over.”

In November, ‘GTA VI' developer David Manley teased Rockstar Games have been working on some some “mind-blowing things” for the title.

The upcoming action-sandbox game won the Most Wanted Game honour at the Golden Joystick Awards and the developer hinted the team had been working on some features for ‘GTA VI’ that will leave fans speechless.

Taking to the stage to pick up the award on the behalf of Rockstar, Manley said: “There's an incredible amount of people doing amazing things on ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’, absolutely mind-blowing things.

“So it's an honor to be able to come up here and accept this award on everyone's behalf. I wish more of us could be here. Thank you very much everybody, and yeah, more to come.”

His comments echoed the sentiment of Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick, who previously said Rockstar was going to bring fans “an experience that no one has seen before” with ‘GTA VI’.

During an appearance on CNBC where he was asked if the amount of bugs in a game is a good indicator for a title’s progress, the publisher’s boss said: “In the case of an extraordinary title, for which there are extraordinary expectations, it's not really about bugs.

“It's about creating an experience that no one has seen before, and Rockstar Games seeks perfection. Perfection is indeed hard to measure.”

‘GTA VI’ is slated to come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in late 2025.