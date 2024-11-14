‘Grand Theft Auto V’s Franklin Clinton actor Shawn Fonteno actor tried to quit the game.

The 56-year-old rapper - who is also known as Solo - revealed he tried leaving the project early in its development as no one was told they would be working on the next ‘Grand Theft Auto’ (‘GTA’) instalment.

However, Fonteno said he was pulled aside by Rockstar Games bosses who insisted he had to have faith in the project.

During an appearance on a recent stream on Kai Cenat’s YouTube channel, the actor said: “They fought with me. I quit. I said, ‘I don’t want to do this s***, take this s*** off of me.’

“They sat me down and the director said, ‘Just trust me.’ They didn’t tell us it was ‘Grand Theft Auto V’, they told us it was another game when we went there called ‘Paradise’, because they’re secretive.

We didn’t know we were working on ‘GTA V' until a whole year later.”

Fonteno - who starred opposite Ned Luke’s Michael De Santa and Steven Ogg’s Trevor Philips in the 2013 action-sandbox title - added he felt like he could relate to Franklin as he too had a history with gangs and had even been shot.

He explained: “They pick the right people for the s***.

“My experience is just like that dude Franklin. Just like it bro. I got bullet holes all in my body, gang banging, all that stuff.

“I’ve been through some s***. So, it was easy for me to be that character. I was just doing me. I didn’t have to act like nobody else or change my voice. They just let me be me.”