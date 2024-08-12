‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ (‘GTA VI’) will not appear on the likes of Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus when it launches.

Grand Theft Auto VI will not appear on the likes of Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus when it launches

The highly-anticipated Rockstar Games title is due to release in the fall of 2025, though publisher Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has insisted the project will miss a day-one launch on popular subscription services because the company’s “decisions are rational”.

When GamesIndustry.biz asked him whether Xbox opting to launch ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ on Game Pass as soon as it releases had changed how ‘GTA VI’ would launch, he said: “No, it won't affect our decisions, because our decisions are rational.”

He did however add: “I think that offering a frontline title with a premium price in a subscription service, day and date, will push consumers to that subscription service for at least a period of time.”

The corporation’s boss was also quizzed on whether he felt ‘GTA VI’ was in danger of disappointing considering plenty of gamers are yet to upgrade to the current generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, though Zelnick emphasised the title would still deliver on Take-Two's expectations, and could even convince players using older devices to finally purchase a new console.

He said: “No, it's not a challenge. You’re right, there are certain players that are really interested in legacy titles. We have a superb catalogue in this company, it's reliable and generates a lot of net bookings every year. So we are thrilled that there are players interested in legacy titles and even legacy systems.

“That said, the new hit titles do generate an enormous amount of net bookings in the industry. Not just ours, but everyone else's. It really is a Top Ten title business, at the end of the day.”