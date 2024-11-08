Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has said he is “not really worried” that ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ may face performance issues on the Xbox Series S.

The highly-anticipated action-sandbox title will be available on both Microsoft’s more powerful Series X console and its affordable but weaker Series S, but the publisher’s boss has insisted the game will be perfectly playable on the cheaper Xbox.

During Take-Two’s recent earnings call, Zelnick said: “Look, we support the platforms where the consumers are for as long as they’re there, and we find a way to support platforms despite different levels of tech. Our labels are really good at that. I’m not really worried.”

The Take-Two CEO added he has never worried about hardware limitations because players will always “show up if you have great properties”.

He explained: “I've said this many times over the years because, first of all, I don't worry about things over which I have zero control. And secondly because I do believe in the audience. The audience is going to show up if you have great properties, and so we just have to make sure to be on an array of platforms.”

Even so, the company’s head warned Take-Two will only support a platform for “as long as the audience is big enough to make that worthwhile”.

The Rockstar Games title is currently slated to release on Xbox and PlayStation 5 next year, and Take-Two recently doubled down on the launch window by pinning ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ with a “fall of calendar [year] 2025” release in the business’ latest financial briefing earlier this week (06.11.24).