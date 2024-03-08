The ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ (‘GTA VI’) release window has been narrowed down.

The highly-anticipated title, which is being developed by Rockstar Games, received its first trailer in December 2023, and included the broad release window of 2025. Now, a recent job posting from the studio has indicated that the title may release early next year.

The job description read: “Rockstar Lincoln is on the lookout for talented Localisation Testers who possess a passion for linguistics and game localisation.

"This is a 12-month fixed-term contract position based onsite at Rockstar’s unique game development studio in Lincoln, UK.”

As eager fans pointed out, the studio would need the language tester until the game had been completed, meaning ‘GTA VI’ is likely to release between January and March 2025.

Recently, it was revealed that the upcoming title was entering its final stages of development.

According to an email sent by Rockstar’s head of publishing Jenn Kolbe - which was obtained by Bloomberg - the company asked its employees to return to the office for five days a week from April to ensure ‘GTA VI’ has the desired level of “quality and polish”.

The memo read: “Making these changes now puts us in the best position to deliver the next ‘Grand Theft Auto’ at the level of quality and polish we know it requires, along with a publishing roadmap that matches the scale and ambition of the game.”