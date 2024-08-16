Meta has announced the VR remake of ‘Grand Theft Auto San Andreas’ has been put “on hold indefinitely”.

The company first announced it was developing a rework to Rockstar Games’ 2004 classic nearly three years ago, though has now confirmed it has put the game on hold to allow the team to “focus on other projects”.

The official Meta Quest VR YouTube channel responded to a user asking for an update on the title in the comments section of the trailer to ‘Behemoth’ and wrote: “‘GTA: San Andreas’ is on hold indefinitely while we both focus on other projects.

“We look forward to working with our friends at Rockstar in the future.”

When the game was announced during a Facebook Connect event in October 2021, the company promised to give players “a new perspective” on the classic title, and added the project was “many years in the making”.

In a blog post, Meta said: “Today at Connect, we announced that the Rockstar Games classic ‘Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas’ is in development for Quest 2. Get a new perspective on Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas as you experience (again or for the first time) one of gaming’s most iconic open worlds.

“This is a project many years in the making, and we can’t wait to show you more of it.”