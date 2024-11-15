Grove Street Games boss Thomas Williamson has hit out at Rockstar Games for removing the studio from ‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition’.

Grove Street Games boss Thomas Williamson has hit out at Rockstar Games for removing the studio from Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

In the most recent update to the title - which includes remastered versions of GTA III’, ‘Vice City’ and ‘San Andreas’ - the Grove Street logo at the start of each game was removed, leaving Rockstar as the only mentioned developer for the title in the three opening splash screens.

Now, Williamson had criticised Rockstar for removing the “primary developers from the credits”.

On X (formally known as Twitter), he wrote: “Speaking entire hypothetically: It’s a d*** move to remove primary developers from credits in an update, especially when an update includes hundreds of fixes that were provided by those developers that stayed out of players’ hands for years.”

While the Grove Street logo no longer appears at the start of each game - nor is the studio referenced in the titles’ copyright blurb - all the developers from the company are listed in all three of the games’ credits.

The update - which was released on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S and One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows - includes several bug fixes and a Classic Lighting mode, which restores the look of the original titles, plus visual improvements to character models.