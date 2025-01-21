'Starfield', 'Halo' and 'Fallout 4' are reportedly going to release on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is among the several Xbox titles Microsoft is reportedly going to launch on the Nintendo Switch 2.

According to gaming insider eXtas1s, 'Halo: The Master Chief Collection' and the two Bethesda titles will be making their way to Nintendo's upcoming console at some point later this year.

This comes after it was reported Microsoft would be launching several of its games on the Switch 2 in the company's next effort to bring more of its exclusive Xbox titles to other platforms.

In a video posted to the insider's YouTube channel, eXtas1s claimed the three titles would be releasing alongside 'Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024', 'Call of Duty' and 'Diablo 4'.

It had already been unveiled 'Call of Duty' would be coming to the Switch 2 after Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard in 2023 revealed the shooter series would be launching on the console for the next decade.

If Microsoft does release these games on the Switch 2, it will be the company's latest move to bring more of its Xbox exclusives to other platforms after first announcing it would be launching 'Sea of Thieves', 'Hi-Fi Rush', 'Grounded' and 'Pentiment' on PlayStation 5 in early 2024.

Microsoft is also due to release 'Indiana Jones and the Great Circle' on PlayStation 5 this Spring after initially launching the game on Xbox Series X/S and PC in December 2024.