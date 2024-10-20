‘Halo Infinite’ reportedly could have gotten a battle royale mode.

The 2021 shooter - which was developed by Halo Studios with support from Certain Affinity - was heavily rumoured to have joined the likes of the ‘Call of Duty’ franchise and ‘Fortnite’ in getting a free-for-all battle mode, and now former Certain Affinity staffer Mike Clopper has claimed the studio was indeed working on a battle royale mode that sadly never made its way into the game.

On LinkedIn, the developer wrote: “I led a large team of designers working on a canceled Battle Royale mode for ‘Halo’.

“I believe this product could have been a game changer for the franchise. We loved playing it and working on it was a fantastic experience in spite of its cancelation.”

Rumours of the mode began to spread in April 2022 when Certain Affinity COO Paul Sams teased the studio was “deepening” its ties with Halo Studios - which was previously known as 343 Industries - in an effort to “further evolve ‘Halo Infinite’ in some new and exciting ways.”

It was later confirmed over 100 developers had been working on “something” since at least 2020, though by January 2024, the project was reportedly shelved by Microsoft - with 25 workers at Certain Affinity getting laid off two months later.