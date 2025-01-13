‘Helldivers 2’ boss Johan Pilestedt has confirmed Arrowhead Game Studios will be involved in the upcoming movie adaptation.

Helldivers 2

While the film adaptation was announced by Sony last week (06.01.25), it was not confirmed whether the developer would be involved in the flick, though Pilestedt has now revealed the studio will indeed play a part in the upcoming movie - though insisted his team shouldn't have the “final say” on the project because they are not “Hollywood people”.

Responding to a fan on X (formally Twitter) asking whether Arrowhead would be working on the film, Pilestedt said: “The short answer is yes. The long answer is that we'll see. We are not Hollywood people, and we don't know what it takes to make a movie.

“And therefore we don't, and shouldn't, have final say.”

During Sony’s press conference at Creative Entertainment Vision (CES) 2025, the company revealed it would be making a movie adaptation of ‘Helldivers 2’, with Sony Productions and Sony Pictures collaborating on the project.

At the event, head of PlayStation Productions Asad Qizilbash said: “Looking ahead as to what might come next, I'm excited to announce we are working with Sony Pictures on developing a film adaptation of our amazingly popular PlayStation game ‘Helldivers 2’.”

As well as the ‘Helldivers 2’ movie, Sony also announced a film adaptation of Guerrilla Games’ ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’, though neither project received a release date at CES 2025.