‘Helldivers 2’ developer Arrowhead Studios is “working on the high concept” of its next game.

Helldivers 2

The company has been adding new content to its popular multiplayer-shooter since its launch in February 2024, though Arrowhead’s CCO Johan Pilestedt has revealed he has started to explore ideas for the studio’s next project.

In a post on New Year’s Eve (31.01.24) to X, Pilestedt wrote: “With 10 minutes to 2025. What are your expectations and desires for what the next Arrowhead game will be?

“I am working on the high concept, but I would love to hear your speculation.”

Fans were quick to give their theories on what was next for Arrowhead, with one suggesting they would like to see the studio work on a “‘Star Fox’-style” flying game.

Pilestedt replied and revealed that Arrowhead had indeed worked on a title similar to ‘Star Fox’, before posting images of the concept art.

Another X user said they wanted Arrowhead to remake the retro arcade title ‘Smash TV’ - which puts players in a struggle for survival as they compete on a brutal game show - to which Pilestedt said such a project was pitched “a long time ago”.

While the Arrowhead boss works on the studio’s next game, ‘Helldivers 2’ community manager Thomas ‘Twinbeard’ Petersson previously suggested the sci-fi title could “hypothetically” come to Xbox if PlayStation and Microsoft could come to an agreement.